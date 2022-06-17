...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Most valley locations of Utah east of I-15, including
the Wasatch Front.
* WHEN...Through 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are expected across
the area and may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility
in some locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the
roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible,
stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep
your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If
you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn
on lights.
&&
