To the editor:
It’s been a few months now since the tragic death of George Floyd thus stemming the vitriol of the BLM movement. Now it’s doing more harm than good. Please, let the man rest in peace.
I reflect back to the 1950s and 1960s when a lot of our best “real music” was sung by people of color. It was a time of easy listening, being able to sing along with or dance to. Also many great actors came from those times and before. Who could forget the radio acts of “Amos & Andy,” music by Count Basie, Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole, The Coasters, The Temptations, Chuck Berry, The Supremes, etc. The list is huge.
Why is it that rap (garbage non-music) done by so-called artists can call each the “N word” among other things and get NO outcry from Black community leaders? A major double standard of wanting respect from other cultures.
Then we have the “fake” news outlets (CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post) with their “armchair” experts (defined as has-been drips under pressure) that get their calls wrong about 93% of the time. I can only suppose the jackass mascot has kicked their grey matter too many times. Case in point, Nicholas Sandmann, the young man who the left chastised for supposedly harassing the Native American veteran. When the real truth came out, he wasn’t. Now at 18, he is a multimillionaire from suing and winning. Yet, there was never a public apology.
The whole left platform is to spew hate towards Pres. Trump.
Now for the real bad news that could eradicate our democracy forever. Basement Sleepy Joe has chosen Kamala Harris as your next president when the left declares him mentally unfit to serve should they (heaven forbid) be elected. I would predict that to happen within the first week in office. Harris will dismantle the Second Amendment, open the borders to people who will take your jobs, defund law enforcement agencies and put on socialized medicine so you can die before you can get treatment. Thus hoping that the older population will expire sooner than later leaving the door wide open for a dictatorship to further indoctrinate our younger generations. That must not happen on our watch. To elect the Biden/Harris duo would be putting the “milk bucket under the bull.” Unproductive and worthless.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield