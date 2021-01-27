To the editor:
My problem? I have too much to say! I wanted to explain how though I agreed with many of Trump's conservative policies, I cannot condone his allowing the Capitol to be overrun — by not taking immediate action to stop it! (It's almost like he wanted the rebels there!) I have also decided — in learning much about narcissism — which I don't have room to explain in this letter, that I will never knowingly vote for a narcissist, no matter what party they belong to. (Of course, one doesn't always know).
I'm not for Biden either, and even more so after reading of one of his executive orders. In an article in The Wall Street Journal, written by Abigail Shrier, entitled "Joe Biden's First Day Began the End of Girl's Sports — An executive order rigs competition by requiring that biological boys be allowed to compete against girls." I highly suggest readers read this article, for even though the so-called goal is to make "equality" for all — it actually does just the opposite. Please read and see for yourself.
Biden's said order takes me back many years when the ERA was trying to get ratified. On the surface it seemed good. It seemed benign. But delving deeper, we found that it would actually take away many rights of women that they have enjoyed as women. One was that if ERA had passed, women would be forced to go to war just as the men. In combat. Is that what we wanted for our granddaughters? For there are unchangeable physical differences between men and women — I refer you to Ms. Shrier's article. (Unchangeable, even if they do the transgender thing).
I believe that in the coming years that those of us from the old days will feel more and more as if we have been transported to another world that is not "America." I think we have only just begun on this weird, strange downward path — and ironically, the path is labeled "Equality For All." Not.
I think "The Left" are masquerading as the ultimate fair folks. And sometimes I wonder if we are on the path of no return for a stable, moral, honest, hardworking society. To go back to incredible people like President and Nancy Reagan as our ideals, who not only "walked the walk but talked the talk."
America has violent terrorists from within, on both the right and the left, possibly egged on by any number of foreign powers, intent on our destruction. And if we have leaders who, by trying to make everything "equal" are actually adding to the havoc and chaos — well, we must keep trying, but in lawful ways; while also calling upon God and living lives of integrity.
Diana Larsen
Hyrum