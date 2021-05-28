To the editor:
The other day I saw three flags together outside a residence in Logan. One was a LGBT flag, another was the Black Lives Matter flag and third (lower than the other two) was the flag of the United States of America. I do not align with either of the first two flags. I remember being impressed with the idea of Black Lives Matter as a reminder of caring for others and through introspection realizing I can (and did) rethink some of my own stereotypes of others – for that I am thankful. But since that initial realization, I have been saddened with the record of the Black Lives Matter movement generally. The flag with which I do align myself is the flag of the United States. It represents a right which should stand above the others. It is the standard of free decent expression. The one “right” which truly is unacceptable, in this nation or any other, is the right to limit rights, to take away individual agency. Crimes are typically based on the efforts of some person or group limiting rights. Stealing for example limits the victim’s opportunity to use their own property. False witnessing takes away the accused person’s right to deserved innocence. And so on. In the end the liberty to enjoy rights comes from the Savior Jesus Christ – the same one through Whose atonement comes the opportunity to forgive and be forgiven, but His mercy cannot excuse the continual elimination of God-given rights by any politically correct organization or government. Such is criminal. Thus, in the end the one flag which should stand clearly above the others is the flag of the United States. I hope and pray it does so, returning to the standard of true freedom of expression and overall rights as “guaranteed” in the Bill of Rights.
Rob Elliott
Cache Valley