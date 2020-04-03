To the editor:
Thanks to the erosion of the American "news" media into more of an anti-Trump propagandia, it's hard to know the truth about the COVID-19 (Wuhan virus before the propagandia, who had been using that term themselves, decided that is "racist" when that horrible Trump did so).
In any case, and my point here, is that we Utahns have our state government to thank for an increase in our risk (as well as a lessening of our freedom compared to other states) by forcing us to go into a publicly open environment in order to purchase alcoholic beverages. In Idaho, for example, one can order alcohol online and have it shipped, significantly reducing any risk involved. But Utah refuses to do this.
For Utah it is a business! Yes the state of Utah is operating a retail store which would be completely unconstitutional were it not for the 21st Amendment, which some states (i.e. Utah) have twisted in order to make more money from its citizens.
Sure you're free, but don't try joining a beer of the month club... That's bootlegging! Class B misdimeanor. Can you blame ’em? Last year they stole over 60 million from the private sector with this absurdity, and who knows now, how many will get sick and die in order to save Utah from losing a few dollars to private enterprise. ... The Lord works in mysterious ways! Yep ...
Bacon Nivison
Richmond