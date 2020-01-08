Letter logo (new)
To the editor:

I support a countywide plastic reduction plan. For instance, I have been carrying my own fabric bags to the store since 1991. It isn’t hard to do, even though I got a weird look from clerks for a lot of years. Now I never get that look. It’s getting more normal to refuse single-use plastic. I wonder how we can help people feel good about stopping the waste. In the meantime, here’s a poem:

[break]

SINGLE USE

Microplastics

drift like kites

thousands of feet

up the mountains,

petroleum particles

plying the Pyrranese

just as they do in cities

where we,

driving and walking,

breathe

their colored dust, stuff

our lungs

with just what we’ve

created,

what we cling to,

handy one-use

plastic bags, degrading

in the sun,

blowing in the wind.

Star Coulbrooke

Logan

