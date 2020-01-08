To the editor:
I support a countywide plastic reduction plan. For instance, I have been carrying my own fabric bags to the store since 1991. It isn’t hard to do, even though I got a weird look from clerks for a lot of years. Now I never get that look. It’s getting more normal to refuse single-use plastic. I wonder how we can help people feel good about stopping the waste. In the meantime, here’s a poem:
SINGLE USE
Microplastics
drift like kites
thousands of feet
up the mountains,
petroleum particles
plying the Pyrranese
just as they do in cities
where we,
driving and walking,
breathe
their colored dust, stuff
our lungs
with just what we’ve
created,
what we cling to,
handy one-use
plastic bags, degrading
in the sun,
blowing in the wind.
Star Coulbrooke
Logan