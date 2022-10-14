It’s ironic that a sitting Cache County Council person (Mr. Borup, Herald Journal October 12) would oppose the open space bond proposal because he doubts its good intentions can be achieved when the revenue raised by the bond is controlled by the council itself.
Conservation easements have a long and secure history of being controlled not only by local governments but scrutinized by the IRS. It’s a proven approach used across the United States, and it’s natural that some details will need to be worked out for Cache County.
The Open Space Bond has 89% public support. That’s because we value our agriculture, Cache County’s beauty, wildlife habitat, and outdoor recreation. There is expertise among us to craft the policy details and oversight needed to ensure the most valuable lands are saved and fair prices are paid.
Landowners who restrict their lands with conservation easements are doing so in perpetuity. That’s a huge hit to the value of those lands, for them and for their heirs. It is only fair that we who benefit compensate them for that hit. We shouldn’t fear the details that apparently scare Mr. Borup. There will be public oversight. What matters most is that we take our best shot at saving that which is dear to us for future generations to enjoy. It’s a solid and noble investment.
Vote YES on the Open Space Bond. It’s a cheap way — indeed, the only way — to preserve our valley for those to come.
