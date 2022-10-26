I strongly support Prop 1, the open space initiative, for the preservation of the quality of life in our beautiful valley.
The first time I came into the valley, it was on a late October day, much like the past few weeks. It was a stunning scene coming over the rise on Valley View Highway and I knew immediately that this was a special place. I have been fortunate to call it home for the past 22 years.
Rapid growth is changing the character of our valley, and it is now more critical than ever to have good planning, policies, and resources in place to ensure the continued quality of life for all. I have been involved in many planning projects over the years. As a student, I was part of a year-long study to explore smart growth strategies and alternatives for Cache Valley. As a planner and citizen, I have participated in community outreach for master planning efforts. I’ve noticed a pattern: In all cases there has been strong community support for preservation of open space, but resources for implementation have been lacking. Master plans are only as good as the community’s willingness to back them.
We now have an opportunity to create positive and lasting change through a modest property tax. I hope supporting Prop 1 will be an easy choice, and that we will look around the valley in another 20 years and feel thankful that we have not lost the essence of this special place.
