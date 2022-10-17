It was nice to see that the Herald Journal has invited individuals on both sides of the open space ballot proposition to submit arguments. In response, Paul Borup laid out some thoughtful points in opposition. Why weren’t we given this opposing view on the sample ballots that were sent out? There’s not an absence of opposition, as evidenced by Mr. Borup’s submission.
Through a series of unusual events this year, hefty new taxes are being imposed at the same time inflation is hitting us hard. Taxes are necessary, but in a recession, it’s concerning to have such a significant jump, not just for those of us who are retired, but for everyone. So how about resolving this issue through zoning laws? This may be an alarming, unwelcome suggestion to local governments, some of which are anxious to change zoning to ENCOURAGE more growth and “rooftops.” And the increasing growth to our valley is not just coming from our children, but from those coming from states who do not share our values.
As a fourth-generation resident of Cache Valley, I worry that if we don’t preserve our beautiful valley now, the decision can’t be reversed. But rather than pass this bond now, we need to know exactly what the plans are for it and exactly how they will be implemented. I remember Nancy Pelosi’s famous comment, “We have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it.” That wasn’t a good idea then, and it probably isn’t now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.