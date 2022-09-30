Andrew Speth’s letter opposing the open space program (HJ 9/29) says that it is open to abuse. That is very much like saying “Never save money — it will just get stolen.”
His letter also ignores safeguards built into the proposition. The selection criteria will be publicly available; the recommendations will be made by a volunteer citizens board and selections made by the County Council; there may be public hearings on both the recommendations and the selections; the process is “subject to periodic independent audit commissioned by the County.”
Even though his letter does not state it, part of his concern may be that the full ordinance establishing the Open Space Board and its process has not been drafted, and so there are details that have not yet been worked out. There will be substantial turnover in the membership of the County Council in the November election. It only seems respectful to allow the new members to participate in drafting the ordinance because they will be overseeing it. Fortunately, many counties have similar programs so there are lots of successful models to draw upon. (The recent ordinance from Wasatch County seems very practical; it is available on cacheopenspace.org).
While I appreciate Mr. Speth’s involvement in this issue and respect his opinion, there are far more valid reasons to support Proposition 1 than to oppose it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.