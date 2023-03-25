A few bits of information you may or may not be aware of: A big part of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill is earmarked for what the Jackass party calls “equitable housing.” As I understand it, your tax dollars will be used to build “mini homes” and high-rise condos in rural outskirts for the purpose of minority groups and non-U.S. citizens at no cost to them.
Also reported, the self-moving company U-Haul has been overwhelmed in states like California, New York, and others because of massive exits from those states. Moving items are in short supply; very few are being returned based on one-way-only moving.
Gov. Newsom now wants to dismantle K-9 units. He also wants to legalize prostitution and you can’t call people “homeless, vagrants, or hobos” anymore. They are “free range” persons.
On Feb. 24, consumer pricing rose by 6.5% over last year at this time. Yet Bozo B claims Repubs are trying to destroy his great economy. He also wants to shut down TikTok for national security reasons. Yet our borders are wide open.
On another subject: Americas’ official language is ENGLISH, yet many products we use have instructions printed in multiple tongues, which I’m sure adds to the costs. Ergo, outsiders who come here want you to cater to them. Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is similar to Obama’s “Cash for Clunkers” that went sour almost overnight.
Biden also laughed in the face of a mother who lost two children to fentanyl overdoses and said it was all President Trump’s fault. C’mon man, we all know better than that. As for laughing gas Harris, Biden probably found her on a website called “It’s OK to be stupid.” Both of them are a joke and an embarrassment to this great country called America.
While it was an unfortunate encounter with Farmington police recently by a young man claiming sovereignty from America’s “rules of law,” I submit that those who claim sovereignty should give up their right to vote in any election process with no exceptions.
