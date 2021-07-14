To the editor:
In the “Editor’s Corner” column (July 10), Herald Journal editor Charles McCollum identifies a popular meeting location of Alcoholics Anonymous. I thought, “Oh no. Now passersby will think that everyone standing in that area is an alcoholic.” In our relatively small community, it can be tough enough to uphold AA’s fundamental principles of personal anonymity and confidentiality without the newspaper editor’s drawing attention to meeting attendees. Mr. McCollum observed that the “groups have seemed larger lately.” Indeed, after 15 months of restricted social interactions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many of us are returning enthusiastically to meeting in person, as we aim to help one another to recover from another prevalent and deadly disease. Members of AA rely on a tradition of attraction rather than promotion. While it may seem contradictory, AA members are committed to protecting individual anonymity even as we are deeply concerned with reaching alcoholics whose lives may be saved by participating in the program. Thanks to what I learn in AA, I can temper my own reactions, recognize my defensiveness, and choose to view Mr. McCollum’s comments as potentially beneficial. Perhaps someone who struggles with a drinking problem learned from the editor’s column about one place in Logan where they can meet empathetic supporters and find recovery through AA.
Flora Shrode
North Logan