To the editor:
We’ve been bamboozled. Where the vast majority of businesses reside in Logan city, the County Council and Richmond mayor are dictating single-use plastic bag (SUPB) policy within our city. Yes, the tail is wagging the dog, but even worse. Messrs. Buttars (county executive) and Young (Richmond mayor), along with a subservient Logan city, are usurping democracy. You see, we the citizens of Logan elected council members and those members voted — fair & square — to ban SUPB within our city. That’s how the system is designed to work. But a few select individuals know better; they work outside the system to get their way.
These interlopers will use any available mechanisms to reverse the will of Logan’s citizens. They say we need more time for “education,” but that has been occurring for years. Obfuscate, delay, whine, plead inconvenience, and misstate the facts; we’ve seen it all. We know SUPB are bad for our valley, expensive and messy for the landfill, and very difficult to recycle. If the problem was easy to fix we would have done so already.
Now, conveniently, the same loud voices outside our city are saying that COVID-19 precludes use of reusable bags. Fear-based governing is all the rage, but it often falters under scrutiny. Our society is full of bullies bluffing with bogus claims. Nobody bothered to check the evidence of whether reusable bags are threatening. Plastic surfaces retain the virus, albeit in diminishing quantities, for up to five days. While there are no specific studies on cloth shopping bags, soft surfaces, including cardboard and clothing, sustain the virus for up to 24 hours. Maybe that’s why face masks are not plastic? Evidence is still uncertain, but delaying the SUPB ban based on hyperbole is poor governance.
Still, measures that might improve safety at local stores – for employees and customers – should be taken. As consumers, bring your own bags and bag the groceries yourself; it’s quite easy. Make a habit of refusing SUPB. They are terrible for our landfill and earth. Until our city council takes back the reigns, tell store managers to desist in using SUPB. If you forget your bags, take the cart to your car and bag, box, or place groceries directly in your vehicle. Given the inherent risk of being in these stores in the first place during COVID times, you may wish to always bag groceries at your vehicle.
Finally, let store owners, managers, and city/county officials know that we cannot tolerate more SUPB and we certainly cannot let those few who think they “know better: overturn the will of the majority. Logan City Council chairpersons regularly plead with citizens to participate in local government. When they do, is this their reward?
Paul Rogers
Logan