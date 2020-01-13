To the editor:
In an interview with “2 News at 10” on Jan. 1, 2020, one of our so-called lawmakers, who was a teacher in a previous life, said she was advocating that schools start an hour later than they are doing.
Her statement was in part that the (my words) “little darlings” needed more rest to function properly in school.
I submit that she was not paying attention to what she was saying (typical lawmaker). To me as a person whose father taught school many years ago (before his passing on in 1959), her rationale makes no sense. The real solution is this: Parents, make sure students’ homework is done before “ANYTHING” else. Shut down computers and cell phones at 10:00 p.m. with no more access until next morning. Even TV’s (after they watch the news).
I surmise that students will get all the rest they need to start the next day, thus eliminating the need to change time schedules. Oh, wait. I forgot that the “little darlings” rule the roost. Not the parents. Parents (?) want to be friends with their children instead of being “parents” first.
I guess that I’m old fashioned and practical instead of coddling to the whimpy parents that have no backbone. Oh, wait just a minute. If you are a parent first instead of a friend, the CPS and ACLU climb on you with such wrath that you are forced to once again cave into your child/children or go to jail. What an option.
When Thiokol came in Brigham City in 1957 (where I grew up), only three elementary schools were available. In 1959, all three schools were each running double shifts. I lived two blocks from my school and had to ride a bus. My shift was from 1:15 p.m.-7:00 p.m. (we all managed somehow).
My dad was a teacher at that time and his salary was only $4,800 for the 1959-1960 year. He taught for 18 years and never missed a day. No insurances, perks or pensions were even thought of.
So, you cry baby teachers who think you’re picked on, I have absolutely no compassion for you. To the parents, do your duty as a parent first. To the ACLU, get out of the way. It’s no wonder kids don’t want to work today because they have not been taught “moral ethics” and are listening to the far left wing that it’s OK to feed off the backs of those of us who could be on the hook for their futures.
Now our lawmakers want to impose higher taxes on us and put tax on services (hair cuts, dog grooming, etc.) but want to still exempt attorney fees. Oh, that’s right, Mr. Hillyard has a private practice and would either have to charge less for his work to add taxes back on or hire another CPA to do his quarterly taxes as a businessman.
Maybe he can afford to pay for higher taxes (food, gas, etc.) but most of us senior citizens can’t.
Lyle, you can’t have it both ways. I guess you lawmakers are the exception of reality.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield