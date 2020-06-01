To the editor:
Our nation is in shambles. Today’s crises are being twisted by some as political issues when in fact they surely are not. What we face today, be it COVID-19 or injustices towards people of color or diverse ethnicity, are people issues. Yes, the economy certainly influences how people react, especially when it takes food off their table and puts stress in the home. But it takes people of integrity and honesty while bringing respect to others to begin the path of understanding and change.
It’s time to knock off the irrational rhetoric and pull together. And there is a ray of hope toward healing our wounded nation. Utah has the opportunity to bring a strong, voice to Washington. First District Congressional candidate Darren Parry is that person.
During these trying times, we need someone who will stand up and say enough is enough. Darren Parry has the ability and the desire to do that. He is the voice we need for those people and those issues that have been ignored for far too long.
Darren's life experiences and Native American ancestry bring a first-hand understanding of what and how to change the big issues that divide our country. Discrimination, immigration reform, quality in education, protecting our land and environment now and for future generations are some of those major issues that he will challenge to change.
Darren's ability to listen and his willingness to acknowledge the competency of others will help heal our nation’s festering wounds and bring hope back into the picture!
Carol Foht
Providence