To the editor:
Many partisan politicians, party members, and practically all the hypocritical pundits on talk radio and the internet cheer on short-term political wins and love to jeer the opposition party on all matters. Directing all blame on governmental shortcomings on the opposition while taking all the (perceived) credit to themselves. All the while ignoring the effects of partisan politics on the country. It is only natural to cheer on small-time victories and pretend they somehow equate to long-term successes. Make no mistake, they do not.
For the past 40 years due to various reasons we have experienced a dramatic uptick in the national debt (this is where most partisans led by the pukes on talk radio will point blame at the other party). While we all should be pleased we have an economy running at full strength (due in large part to President Trump), let’s not kid ourselves and pretend this is a long-term success. Throughout history there have been ebbs and flows to the economy. We have a growing economy and relative world stability, and the deficit has surpassed $1 trillion this year. At the current pace, President Trump could be presiding over deficits that average larger than those of President Obama. If no changes are made, interest payments on the debt alone could exceed military spending in 2023. This is a colossal bipartisan failure years in the making.
Just as in practically every case, the middle class and the poor are going to be the most vulnerable to the failures of partisan politics in Washington, D.C. Led by the president, politicians and the American public squabble over short-term successes and failures, while the potential biggest long-term failure of the federal government continues to tick away, Social Security. (And no, the government has not been stealing “your” money, every penny paid in will be paid out. It is a pay as you go system). With no changes, in approximately 15 years Social Security will only be financed to pay out 75% of promised benefits.
Instead of the political parties even remotely trying to build bridges one with another and gain long-term successes, it would seem they are too busy trying to score short-term wins. Led by President Trump, both parties seem attuned to hurling out insults and moronic nicknames. This makes it very difficult to work together, especially when they are excused, enabled, and cheered on by members in their respective parties.
The United States is in need of long-term successes. The constant misdirection, blame, and vilification of the alternate party may score some short-term wins. This will only compound our long-term failures, which we’ll all pay together.
Ladd Kennington
Providence