To the editor:
It’s very hard for me to express how I am feeling. I was raised and taught on the idea that America is the greatest country in the world. As I’ve grown up, I’ve realized that is most definitely not the truth.
Allow me to jolt your memory to some significant things I remember from over the years. I remember election night 2016, when many expressed unhappiness with the election, but were all turned away and mocked and called “snowflakes.” I remember when many conservatives would never stop saying phrases like “back the blue.” I remember when Republicans declared themselves the “party of law and order.” I remember when members of the right were up in arms because a Target department store was attacked. I bring all these up because seemingly all of these “values” or ideologies preached by members of the right wing have all seemed to magically disappear.
Jan. 6, 2021 will go down in history as one of the worst days for democracy. The Capitol of the United States of America was attacked by its own citizens turned terrorists. It is absolutely dreadful that this year, 156 years after it was dissolved, a flag of the Confederate States of America was waved at the U.S. Capitol building. This flag was not flown willingly, instead the United States flag was torn down and replaced with this awful symbol of hate. This is more than a physical symbol of what we have turned into, it is a cultural symbol. A symbol that hatred, racism, xenophobia, and bigotry are still alive and well in this country. President Donald Trump has given a platform to hate in all forms, and has allowed it to spread throughout the country and the world. His actions have all led to the events that happened on Jan. 6. The so-called “party of law and order” has not only destroyed parts of the Capitol, they have also attacked the brave men and women assigned to defend it, and they have continuously rejected the results of the most secure election of our lifetimes. What happened to “back the blue” or “accept the results of the election snowflake”?
Throughout these past four years I have been attacked both in person and online numerous times over my views. It is exhausting in this day and age to express how you feel without backlash and angry words from others. But I’m not here to complain. I raise awareness for the pure evil atrocities caused by Trump loyalists because I will never stop fighting for my country, and I will never back down from my beliefs.
Trajan Littlefield
Smithfield