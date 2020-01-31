To the editor:
I wish to express my agreement with much of what Mr. James Willmore said in his letter to the editor published on Jan. 23, 2020. I, too, now consider myself an independent after being a Republican for much of my life. I see many problems in our current political system, not the least of which is the willingness of both politicians and voters to sacrifice principles in favor of standing with their party because of the notion that the other party is “the enemy.” It is unfortunate that the political climate in America has degenerated to this degree. I cannot think of anything worse for a democratic republic than the notion that any one party has all the right answers.
The best solution I see is a return to common decency, civility, and respect for ALL. Even as we disagree on many things, it is imperative that we listen to each other without regard for political party. Such an atmosphere will enhance our progress towards meaningful legislation and practices which address legitimate concerns. To me, that is the miracle of the United States Constitution. As we stand together with honor for each other, even as we differ in opinions on issues and solutions, we will find what truly makes America great.
Debbie Mays
North Logan