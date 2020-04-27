To the editor:
In Dec. 2019, the left (Nancy and company) were so hell-bent on impeaching Pres. Trump, that they are the irresponsible heretics for the COVID-19 virus invading this great country. Pres. Trump was already ahead of the curve on containing our borders to curtail any and all “ border invading” pestilence. However, Queen Nancy was more interested in passing out pens at her costume party rather than heeding the Chinese born killer invasion warnings. Just look at the foremost loss of innocent lives and the virtual shut down of a great eonomy that (no thanks to the left) was thriving and putting more money in everyone's pockets. Yes even theirs. However, none of those churlish people will admit it. They just want to blame Trump for any and everything they can conjure up to expel him. A few state governors who despise him were first in line for handouts. Yet, when this catastrophe settles down, those same govs. will be back on the slanderous bandwagon once again blaming him for the worldwide destruction of the deadly virus. Maybe the makers of Corona beer should take blame. After all, isn’t it called Coronavirus? If you believe that you can certainly believe the left wing news media blatherskite. Just maybe there is peyote in use.
In an op-ed (4-2-20) by John Stossel, he was correct about the president's executive (his power to do so) orders to relax pharmaceutical companies to charge ahead, do research and develop anti COVID-19 drugs without delay. That’s what a responsible protector of a self-sufficient country is expected to do. Not waste time on Congress to (never) come up with a solution based on bias and hatred for a president who loves his country and its people more than they obviously do not. I have no doubt that we will survive this sooner than later. Sadly it has, is, and will come at a great cost of innocent lives that didn’t sign up for those costs. To you who feel/believe otherwise better do some soul-searching so you won’t be next in line. I’m referring to a person who responded to my last entry of “Bull by the horns,” instead calling it “Bull in China closet,” and that’s OK based on freedom of speech and press. But (heaven forbid) what if you we’re the next item in the “China closet” to get broken?
Russ Larsen
Smithfield