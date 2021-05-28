To the editor:
It’s been nearly 13 years since the Herald Journal published a letter from me which they entitled “Radio host the real great divider.” An HJ search will still pull it up. The thrust of that letter was that a certain conservative talk radio host and others like him were using dishonest and highly charged rhetoric to purposefully divide the country. My worry was that this trend would tear America apart, making it so that we could no longer understand one another, no longer agree with one another, no longer come together — that this might spell the end of constructive debate between parties and bring the nation to a standstill. That radio host recently passed away. Here is how I described his content back then: “vulgarity, profanity, name-calling, divisiveness, sarcasm, mocking, inciting hatred, encouraging anger, deliberately misrepresenting and twisting views of the opponent (bearing false witness, one might call it), blasphemy, repeating meaningless mantras like ‘drive-by-media’ to the point of brainwashing, sowing distrust, consciously cultivating contention.” My 2008 letter seems prescient. That radio host was followed upon by a weed patch of imitators. Hannity. O’Reilly. Beck. Levin. Hewitt. Savage. Ingraham. Bongino. Right-leaning television media has followed down the rabbit hole as well, with Fox becoming an outlet not for news but for disinformation and spiteful indoctrination against all things left. In fact, conservative powers recently decided that Fox News itself was not pure enough in its slandering of liberals, so they created even more extreme outlets like OANN and Newsmax to serve up the rancor and the lies with a stronger sauce. It is instructive that back in 2010 church-owned KSL radio ended its ties with Sean Hannity’s radio program. This corresponded exactly with Deseret Management Corporation’s new mission statement: “We are trusted voices of light and knowledge, reaching hundreds of millions of people worldwide… (Our mission is to treat) all with dignity, respect, humility, and integrity.” Perhaps it’s time for KVNU to recognize that they are giving a pulpit to purveyors of hatred and cut loose Hannity, Beck, and whatever heir to the EIB network throne as well? Finally, how to know if you have been duped by a dishonest media source? Here are a couple of quick test questions: Who did something treasonous in Ukraine —Donald J Trump or Hunter Biden? And: How would you frame the January 6th storming of the Capitol Building — an understandable attempt to take back the country after an illegitimate election, or a violent and seditious attempt to cling to power at the behest of a wannabe autocrat because he did not like the outcome of a free, fair, and legitimate election? Today, sadly, your media choices determine whether you are able to answer such questions.
Eric W Jensen
Preston