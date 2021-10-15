Lyndsay Peterson is the best candidate for mayor of North Logan. She is up to date and current on all the major issues facing North Logan city. As the current chair of the city's Planning Commission, she has dealt effectively with issues such as growth, water, public safety, streets, infrastructure, trails, sidewalks, bike paths and recreation to mention a few. I have seen firsthand, as a member of the Planning Commission, how she kindly, courteously and considerately listens to the citizens of North Logan during public hearings and regular meetings of the Planning Commission. She ensures that every citizen has the opportunity to express their views and observations. However, she is not afraid to question the recommendations of presenters or city staff. Thus ensuring that all the relevant issues have been discussed and the best decision will be made.
Lyndsay has already established good, positive working relations with the City Council as well as with county officials, which is critical in being a good mayor and necessary for the governance of North Logan. She is a proven and dedicated public servant who is focused on the continuous improvement of the quality of life for the citizens of North Logan and Cache Valley.
Advertisement
I strongly encourage you to vote for Lyndsay Peterson; the best candidate for mayor of North Logan, who will be able to begin serving effectively on her first day in office.