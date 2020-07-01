To the editor:
After watching the coronavirus surge in Utah the last two weeks, I feel I can no longer remain silent. I am a primary care physician, (internist) in Logan. Most of my patients are over 60 and considered high risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. Fortunately, the vast majority of them are taking appropriate precautions and as of yet have not been infected. As I go about town however, I observed that the majority of folks are not observing social distancing or wearing masks. I fully am aware of the fatigue regarding COVID-19 restrictions, however that should not excuse apathy. I strongly support efforts to revive the sagging economy and attempt to return to some semblance of normalcy. This virus does not appear to be disappearing anytime in the near future, and as such we need to learn to live with it in a safe and socially responsible manner. I know of no parent who would not go to great effort to protect their children. Yet these same people make no effort to protect their parents, grandparents or elderly neighbors. The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Utah are now in the younger age groups of 20-50, however the predominant deaths are in the elderly with an average age of about 75. Please people, respect and protect our elderly and immunocompromised individuals. Socially distance, wash your hands and for heaven’s sake, wear a mask in public places.
Robert Nash
North Logan