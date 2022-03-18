I hear that the challenger for the District 2 House seat, Val Potter, is hosting a series of town halls in the coming week. Politicians are always telling people what they are going to do. What they say and what they do are often two different things. The great news is in this election we can look at the records of both candidates and get a great idea of how they will act in the Legislature going forward.
Petersen defeated Potter in the last election due in large part to the fact that Potter’s legislative focus was more about using state funds for property development (under the guise of affordable housing) than it was about supporting the people of Cache Valley. Bigger government seems to be his game. If you look at his legislative dossier during his two terms in the Utah Legislature, you will see bills to build more apartments, enact laws dealing with municipalities and county governments, government worker phased retirement, and an attempt to dramatically overhaul the tax code. His decision to vote for the tax overhaul included a tax hike on food and groceries which would be detrimental to the most vulnerable in our community. Fortunately, this tax overhaul was derailed through a successful citizen- led effort.
Petersen has stood up to runaway spending bills and has worked to keep Utah on track fiscally. The noted conservative scorecard entity Grassroots, which promotes principles of limited government and free market economies, issues scores based on voting records by legislators. After the 2020 session, Grassroots gave Val Potter a score of 39%. After the 2021 legislative session, Grassroots scored Mike Petersen at 100%. Who’s the real Republican here? You decide.