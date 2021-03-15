I apologize from the outset with regard to my comments in that I do not have the time to fully evaluate the plan to pipe irrigation canals in Logan fed by the Logan River. Based on reading the FAQ and a reading of the plan objectives, these are my concerns.
There is reference to lost water. If that means that seepage from the river south of Center Street is in question, it is important to remember that that function serves to recharge the aquifer in that part of town and has much to do with greening of the southern expanse of the Island and areas downstream. This has much to do with the trees in particular and are a key element in the charm and quasi-riparian aspects of the lifestyle there. I grew up on the Island in a time when that was more predominant, perhaps, but it is a primary attraction, I believe, in the growing perception among young families who are buying homes here. I live here again on the Island and have noted a remarkable influx of young families. If the plan is to allow the shallow aquifer to dry out substantially without accounting for the symbiotic connection between the river and the trees, that will damage the Island’s prospects — and Logan’s prospects — for attracting and keeping young families such as these.
If there is concern for the pure, clean water of the river seeping into the ground and thus being “lost” to commerce, it is important to note that it could be recovered to the west from the shallow aquifer and possibly via artesian means from the lower aquifers. It isn’t lost. That is the joy of hydrology.
Allowing the trees in that area to dry out is also dangerous — creating both risk of falling and of fire. Clearly, many have overgrown and present risk, particularly with high winds. Care and management of the trees on the Island should be a priority, a major aspect in assuring the charm and uniqueness of Logan generally.
There are comments at the end of the FAQ that all things will be done legally. That is downright creepy. At a stage such as this, the laws should be made adaptable to the needs and preferences of the people, not the master of all.
Kenneth Tingey
Logan