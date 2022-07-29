Letter logo (new)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

As I listen to the heart wrenching story of a pregnant mother whose life is being threatened by a pregnancy gone wrong, who must endure this life threatening situation until medical professionals deem her to be near death before removing the fetus, I must draw parallels to our earth mother’s biosphere who must endure much the same.  A major difference between the pregnant mother and our earth mother is that climate scientists and ecologists have long since put our life-affirming biosphere on life support from multiple life-threatening human assaults. Release of massive quantities of toxic substances, accelerating habitat destruction, over harvesting her once bountiful resources, now all exacerbated by climate change.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you