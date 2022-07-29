As I listen to the heart wrenching story of a pregnant mother whose life is being threatened by a pregnancy gone wrong, who must endure this life threatening situation until medical professionals deem her to be near death before removing the fetus, I must draw parallels to our earth mother’s biosphere who must endure much the same. A major difference between the pregnant mother and our earth mother is that climate scientists and ecologists have long since put our life-affirming biosphere on life support from multiple life-threatening human assaults. Release of massive quantities of toxic substances, accelerating habitat destruction, over harvesting her once bountiful resources, now all exacerbated by climate change.
Tragically, our economic and political systems do not allow us to treat our wounded and floundering planet as needed. While we continue to reach the tipping point, crashing through planetary boundaries, we inch ever closer to an irredeemable narrative of ecological collapse, which means our collapse. As sacred giant sequoias are threatened by rogue wildfire, and St. Louis, Missouri, floats away, we all place bets on our institutional abilities to save us from going over the cliff. Looking at my beautiful grandchildren and brilliant students, I must wager on the side of hope — that we will find a way to jolt our entrenched economic and political paradigms away from their archaic path to Armageddon.
Hope can be found in a brilliant peace of legislation titled “The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.” Support for this act comes from economists, scientists, business leaders, faith leaders, local governments, and editorial boards across the political spectrum. All can see the clear benefits of their fully-rebated revenue-neutral carbon tax. This market-based solution will save lives, create jobs, and boost our economy while reducing the risks associated with climate change.