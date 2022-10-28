I am writing in support of Patrick Belmont who is a candidate for the Utah House of Representatives, District 3. As an educator, administrator, and water scientist, he possesses the knowledge and skills needed to address the current issues facing the people of Utah. He has taught several water-related courses in USU’s Department of Water Sciences for the past 13 years. He has demonstrated superb leadership skills as the President of USU’s Academic Senate and is currently the Department Head of the Water Sciences Department.
I am a Cache Valley educator and have concerns both for a just and inclusive education of our students and the sustainability and allocation of our water resources. The National Education Association’s 2022 report on teachers’ salaries and student spending per state ranked Utah as 50th in the nation. Patrick will advocate for an equitable education for all students in both the public and private sectors. Members of the Utah Legislature are proposing solutions to a shrinking Great Salt Lake and sustainability of water to meet our agricultural and residential needs. Patrick Belmont understands the water science behind our water problems and would work collaboratively with other legislators to determine feasible solutions.
Patrick possesses the energy and determination to make a positive difference for the people of Utah. During his campaign he has spent his evening hours each week reaching out face-to-face with over 4000 members of District 3. If elected, he will work as diligently for both the citizens of Cache Valley and Utah. Please cast your vote for Patrick Belmont.
