To the editor

I am writing in support of Patrick Belmont who is a candidate for the Utah House of Representatives, District 3. As an educator, administrator, and water scientist, he possesses the knowledge and skills needed to address the current issues facing the people of Utah. He has taught several water-related courses in USU’s Department of Water Sciences for the past 13 years. He has demonstrated superb leadership skills as the President of USU’s Academic Senate and is currently the Department Head of the Water Sciences Department.

