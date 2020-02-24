To the editor:
Did you know it’s illegal to let your car idle for more than two minutes in Logan? I’d be surprised if you did, considering the majority of Logan dwellers have never heard of this idling law. Let’s be honest though, the chances of you being fined for idling are extremely slim. But just because you won’t be fined, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t worry about letting your car idle.
The American Lung Association ranked Logan, Utah, the 11th most polluted city in the U.S. based on short-term particle pollution. The crisp Logan air is far short of healthy. Half of the air pollution within the state of Utah comes from mobile transportation sources. The pollutants emitted from idling cars can lead to a runny nose, cough, nasal congestion, asthma, bronchitis, or even lung cancer.
Not only is idling bad for the environment and our health, but it’s also expensive! An hour of idling can burn up to a half a gallon of fuel, with larger vehicles wasting more. Assuming gas costs $2.50 a gallon, someone who lets their car idle for 30 minutes a day will waste about $230 a year on fuel that didn’t take them anywhere. For businesses with large fleets of vehicles, idling can cost thousands of dollars per year. A car that idles for over 10 seconds uses more gasoline and emits more pollution than the car would have by being turned off and restarted.
Now of course, never idling is infeasible. I’m not suggesting that you turn off your car at every red stoplight or in traffic. But there are places where you can reduce your idling that aren’t all that inconvenient. Turn off your car at school pick-up and drop-off lines, in long bank drive-through lines, train-crossings, while waiting for a passenger, in long fast-food drive-through lines, or while waiting for your grocery pick-up.
I can already hear some of you saying, “But what am I supposed to do in the winter? It’s freezing in Logan!” And trust me, I get it. The law technically prohibits idling for over two minutes when the temperature is above 0 degrees (F). There will be times that you need to let your car idle to defrost your windows and you may be tempted to idle to help your car warm up. But nowadays, cars are actually designed to heat up quicker when driven than when idling. So as long as your windshield and windows are clear, go ahead and start driving. Your car engine and interior will heat up quicker and you will be helping the environment.
Do your part to reduce idling so that you, your children, and all Logan dwellers can breathe easy (literally).
Madi Shepherd
Logan