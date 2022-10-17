Why vote no? Because when the $20 million dollars is spent, we will not have one square inch more of open space. Think about it. The same number of homes will be built. One piece of property is preserved and development is pushed to another piece of land. We have gained nothing.
To me that seems insane. Do we have a spare $20 million to toss into a rat hole? Are our roads that good? Schools so flush with cash?
There are numerous issues associated with this bond - unintended consequences and unknowns regarding how this will work. This includes long-term care for the land, the overall upward pressure on home prices and what it will actually cost to buy these easements. Prime developable land – the target of this bond - has been selling for $150,000 to $200,000 per acre.
They say this is our legacy. The people who founded this state left the extraordinarily rich farmland of the midwest to come to this desert. They came for freedom and a place to raise their families free from an oppressive government. Now we are building a prison of taxes and government control.
My property taxes have doubled in the last five years. They say it is only one milkshake per month. I would rather have the milkshake. It tastes much better than this putrid mess they are trying to get us to swallow.
