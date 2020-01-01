To the editor:
We have a secret Santa, / if truth, were to be told. / He drops stuff on our doorstep / Who'd think he'd be so bold.
We've never heard him come or go / each gift tells us he's been / In spite of all our watching / We've not seen hide nor hair of him.
We think it might be neighbors / for we have, not a few / each one of them is capable / but their plates are also full.
Alas we're left to guess / and scratch our heads a while / our loads have each been lightened / and journey on we shall.
So thank your Santa, who'ere you are / your deeds will be remembered, / our burdens seem much less / from service you have rendered.
So as we start this brand new year / we've made a goal wherein / we try and lift and bring a smile / to those who hurt within..
Jerry Goodrich, North Logan