To the editor:
For those of us who have seen these necessary protests before in efforts to right wrongs in our nation, we applaud those who had the original intent to make a statement by peaceful protest. The unfortunate time for this in our time of this worldwide pandemic may bring more numbers in hospitalizations for COVID-19, however. I would plead that we who would wish to have a voice from a safer position at home can do so by advocating for a rigorous updating in psychiatric vetting of potential candidates for our men and women in blue. We should ask that refresher courses be mandatory yearly if that is not yet implemented. We also have the option to write or phone those people who serve as our representatives in our cities and town governments for things wrong needing to be addressed. Moreover, seeds for positive change surely can be planted if not for our time, certainly for our children and theirs.
Bettie W. Larkin
Smithfield