The Republican primary is coming up soon and ballots will be mailed by June 7. As a concerned voter and former precinct chair, I would like to know what the candidates stand for and what they believe in. I expected to see a debate between House District 2 candidates Val Potter and Mike Peterson. I contacted a county party representative to find out when the debate would take place. I learned that the party had contacted the candidates and suggested multiple dates. Val Potter accepted each and every date offered and looked forward to a chance to express his views and discuss his record. On the other hand, Mike Peterson refused every date offered. What is Mike Peterson trying to hide? Probably his voting record and lack of accomplishing anything during the time he has been in office.
Mike claims to have "shared Republican values,” but nothing could be further from the truth. Mike voted NO on allowing a Suicide Prevention Program in the local high schools, NO on establishing a Water Conservancy District for Utah and NO on Covid Relief money for Utah businesses. I have discussed these issues with almost 200 registered Republican voters and not one agreed with the way he has voted. Mike is not representing the voters in House District 2. Val Potter has shown by his past voting record hat he truly represents the majority of voters in his district. We need to support Val in the upcoming election and elect a representative that will listen to the voters. Please join me in voting for Val Potter beginning on June 7. Vote early and vote for Val.