To the editor:
Val Potter is a great representative that has served us well in the Utah State Legislature! We have watched Val work for many years in city, county, and state government making a real and positive difference for those he serves.
Representative Potter has run excellent legislation during his time in the Legislature. Some of the legislation he's sponsored has helped protect us from criminals and also provided those in the criminal justice system to work their way out of the system by getting into training and education programs that lead to meaningful jobs.
Val is not afraid to stand up and vote against poor legislation that is not good for those he serves. We appreciate Val’s conservative approach to fiscal matters and for standing up and doing what is right, often amidst extreme pressures to serve special interests.
Representative Potter is an effective legislator that is held in high esteem by his constituents at the Capitol and by the citizens he serves here in Cache Valley. We strongly support Val Potter and look forward to him serving another term.
Keri and James Swink
Providence