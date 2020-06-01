To the editor:
After reading Barton Boothe’s letter on May 30, I state the facts about Representative Potter.
Val’s voting record aligns with constituents he serves. He served as council and mayor in North Logan for eight years, served on County Council for six years and three and a half years in the House. That is a total of 17 and a half years, not 28 as was said. Val has a full-time job, never been paid much for his service and is not a professional politician. His experience is invaluable!
Mr. Boothe, Val’s opponent and friends are spreading false information in the paper, web, and door-to-door about his record and donations. Donations come from businesses that employ Utahns who support Potter and know his importance to the economy and state budget as chair over Business & Economic Development. Other donations come from legislators who want to keep Val in the House because of his exceptional work, and they dislike the negative campaign his opponent is running. Mr. Boothe said that Val’s opponent received all his donations from within his district. Truthfully, Val’s opponent has received 69% of his total donations outside his district.
Val is co-chair of the Commission on Housing Affordability, assigned by the House Speaker to help this critical problem in the state. No money was given to housing from the state this year.
Rep. Potter is PROVEN conservative - dedicated to the party - listens to our valley residents. To say Val is socialist is to mislead people right before an election. We need his experience in the Legislature.
Kyle Hickman
Smithfield