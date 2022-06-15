Problem-solving leaders from all around the state are cheering for Val Potter to return to the Utah House of Representatives. As first vice chair of the Utah League of Cities and Towns (serving as mayor of Millcreek), I know firsthand the value of having someone with local government experience on Utah’s Capitol Hill. Good conservatives like Val know that the government that governs closest to the people is the government that governs best. He gets that when fewer on Utah’s Capitol Hill do!
Representative Potter is well respected by his legislative peers and by city and county leaders around the state for his pragmatic approach. For example, in 2019 when Salt Lake City and Millcreek had a boundary dispute, it was Representative Potter that both parties turned to as a trusted, reasonable, third-party who helped guide us to a successful resolution that satisfied both cities. Representative Potter’s local government expertise in Cache County benefited our entire state.
As the chair of Wasatch Front Regional Council, I know that Representative Potter is a leader who is looking out for our state’s water, transportation, and growth issues. He fights hard for Cache Valley, but also looks out for smart solutions for the state as a whole.
Cache Valley needs Val Potter back in the State House, but so does the Beehive State at-large. His mature and reasonable leadership is a gift to the state.