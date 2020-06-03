To the editor:
As a member of of the Real Estate professional community in Cache and Box Elder counties, I fully understand this market and the housing issues we are facing, not just in our two counties, but the state as a whole. I have full confidence in Val Potter's ability to help solve our state's issue. There is a reason he was selected as the co-chair of the Commission on Housing Affordability. His constituents and peers have full faith in him and support him 100%. Please remember to vote for him when your ballot gets mailed to you in the next couple of weeks.
Kevin Hickman
North Logan