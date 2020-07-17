To the editor:
WHEREAS, President Thomas Jefferson said “religion is a matter which lies solely between man and his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legislative powers of government reach actions only, and not opinion.”
Earlier this week, the Cache County Council released a “Proclamation of a Day of Prayer.” While I don’t doubt that they are acting in good-faith, I have my reservations about the council using the powers of government to peddle in religious dogma.
WHEREAS, the First Amendment read “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”
Of course, a proclamation is not law, but do we want our elected officials spending our time drafting documents in which they assume to know the gender, strength, or even the existence of an “Almighty God” when there are many citizens within its jurisdiction who may believe quite the opposite? In the process of making America great again, can we go back to the basics of limited governance by those who we elect to govern and leave the religion part to those with whom we choose to discuss on Sunday.
WHEREAS, Jesus preached “When you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others.”
John Dale Brooks
North Logan