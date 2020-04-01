To the editor:
At a recent Logan Municipal Council meeting, I shared my thoughts about the quaintness quality of Logan deteriorating year by year. It's almost unrecognizable from when I first started taking pictures of it back around 1973, when I was still in grade school.
One of the many reasons I’m interested in what happens in the heart of Logan is because I literally had my beginnings there. My parents met on a sidewalk in the downtown district back in the mid-1940s. So, if it wasn’t for downtown Logan, you wouldn’t be reading this now.
For decades I have collected local memorabilia. Most of these items date back through the last century and even past 1900. Although these antiques don't necessarily have a high dollar value, they are essentially individual snippets and snapshots – time capsules which represent Logan's history.
As Logan revamps its downtown, I would like to see a designated area for its history to be displayed. I have photos of the area that will be torn down. I also have postcards, bottles and merchant tokens that were used in this area. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a permanent home for some of these jewels of the past?
As I went before the council, I committed to them and those attending to donate part of my collection to this proposed project if they would just set aside a place in the downtown area. I would like to see them take me up on this offer. I also need the public’s support and backing in my vision.
Logan is little by little losing its quaintness. I am willing to do what I can so the loss isn’t so grand. As readers of The Herald Journal, please back me up on this idea and let Mayor Daines and those in power know what you think of this plan. As I told the audience and the City Council, I am really concerned about that section being removed with nothing historical to replace it. As least with my proposal, it will help take the sting out of what will be happening in that section of the city.
Darrin Smith
Hyrum