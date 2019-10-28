To the editor:
Back in the 1970s it was announced that the Earth was beginning to grow cooler, the cause being fuel burning and industrial smoke. Apparently, the weather didn't conform to the theory, and the alarm was changed to global warming. However, the seasons just kept coming as always, so the caution evolved into “climate change,” with warnings beginning to grow more frantic that we only had 10 years left on this planet. After several decades of that, some people panicked, making the determination that they needed to emigrate to Mars before we destroy the Earth.
This year has had its usual allotment of droughts, windstorms, floods and earthquakes, yet managed to show us a lovely spring and summer here in these parts. And weather cycles are showing a solar minimum this year, which means it should be cooler than average this winter.
Maybe it's time to get the story straight: our problem is not man-made climate change, but planetary pollution. Nature will do its thing in spite of us, but we need to get busy and clean up our mess. I hear that China is choking whales with plastic bags. I see mindless neighbors dumping trash in our parks and careless industries fouling our waterways. We are spraying toxic chemicals onto our fields that sink deep into the water table, poisoning our food and drinking water. We try to bury what we can't transform.
How about it, folks ... can we return to the old-fashioned paper shopping bags? They served our grandparents just fine. Can we discover a way to transform plastic into something harmless, and metals into something useful? How about repelling garden pests with sprays made of garlic and onions, and weeds with vinegar? Can we install fans on every roof that use breeze power to supplement electricity and to suck up smoggy air into biodegradable filters? Come on, all you young inventive minds, you can make the world a better place and enjoy life all the more for it. Let's stop the climate pretense and actually do something to solve the real problem. There are better ways to tend the garden.
Ruth Lehenbauer
Logan