To the editor:
On Jan. 14, we were fourth in line for the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors and those at high risk in Cache Valley. It was very comforting to see public health professionals from the Bear River Health Department working hard to provide these crucial vaccinations.
Showing great effort in planning, these professionals made it so we can simply drive through a building at the Cache Valley fairgrounds, and receive our vaccinations. It couldn’t have gone better and been easier.
Thanks to the local, state and federal public health professionals for their efforts in these challenging times.
Sara and Tom Sinclair
Logan