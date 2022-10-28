In a few weeks our community will welcome a series of new businesses along 10th West, chief among them being Costco. While we welcome growth, it is important to remember that every development in Cache Valley was at one point a farm and that the new parking lot for Costco grew corn just a few years ago.
The Costco development, like many here, was incentivized through the use of taxpayer money. While many would consider that a failure of the free market, it is the reality of the economic pressures we live under. Until broader tax policies change, existing incentives promote a rapid conversion of our farms in this county through rebates and tax liability reduction tools. At their core these policies condemn farming as the lowest use of any parcel of land, all but guaranteeing that in order to meet land's full economic potential it must be converted into something else.
We utilize the fruits of agriculture at every meal and yet do not provide the same sort of permanent incentives to preserve our most productive farms and ranches. That is why Proposition 1 is critical. It’s a bulwark against the incessant desire to develop every acre. While protecting farms through easements will never be equal to development in terms of price or scale, these efforts can give our farm lands a fighting chance, ensuring that in Cache Valley food production is an important use of land; equal to any other development. Please join me in supporting Proposition 1.
