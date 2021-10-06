As a citizens’ group we are dismayed, disappointed and disgusted that a small group of Proposition 1 opponents have sunk to the lowest levels of vandalism, violence, and visual intimidation. This type of political terrorism is unacceptable and should not be tolerated by the good citizens of Providence, Cache Valley and Utah.
Who are these people that believe that slashing signs and defacing property will send a message that will rally others to their cause?
The message is clear: if you don’t believe the way they do, they will act out with violence.
This is not the Utah way or the Providence City way.
It is sad that the opponents of Proposition 1, and their disingenuous propaganda have been the catalyst for this type of violence.
We know that not all Providence residents feel the way opponents of Proposition 1 do. We ask all law-abiding citizens to ban together and engage in civil, non-violent, non-threatening discourse.
Again, we are heartbroken and deeply saddened that some members of our community would think that this is the way to treat people who are different than you and who disagree with you.
Please join with those of us who support civil and peaceful discourse in letting the vandals and political terrorists know that this behavior will not be tolerated in our community.
On March 12, 2019, the Providence City Council unanimously approved an annexation and zone assignment of 22 acres to help complete the Northern Phase of the Vineyard Community. On March 15, 2019, a citizens’ initiative was submitted to overturn the council’s vote.
That citizens’ initiative did not make it on the 2019 ballot nor the 2020 ballot.
Now, 30 months later, a ballot initiative (PROP 1) will appear on the upcoming 2021 Providence City Municipal Election ballot.
The outcome of Proposition 1 will determine if the northern portion of the Vineyard community in Providence will be built as envisioned – which includes single-family homes, townhomes, and condos.
Jon Williams
Riverton
Editor’s note: Jon Williams is director of communications and community outreach for Visionary Homes and a registered officer for the Complete Vineyard for Providence issue committee. Although he resides in Riverton, Williams told The Herald Journal he also owns a residence in Cache Valley.