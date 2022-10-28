To BRLC, cacheopenspace.org, and the voters of Cache Valley, I stopped buying milk shakes when I opened my property tax assessment this year and my jaw hit the floor, we couldn’t afford them anymore. With this economy and inflation are you kidding me.
I love this valley, I was born and raised here and now enjoy retirement with my wife and grand kids.
When our mortgage was paid off five years ago, I suddenly realized what it was going to cost us to lease our home from the CCSD, the city in which we live, the county and other entities each month, it shocked me.
We have no problem paying our fair share of taxes. I only ask that you compare your past 10 years of property taxes and educate yourself on what it will cost you to lease your home when you become a fixed income family. Then decide if another Tax increase is smart.
I enjoy open space to, but we have to find a more equitable way of paying for it.
It amazes me the advertising budget the COS.org has to promote this new tax. How can we compete?
If this tax is approved it will never go away, please think of those on fixed incomes who have seen their property taxes nearly double this year. It is plain arrogance of the BRLC and COS.org to say it’s only a milkshake a month to support prop 1.
