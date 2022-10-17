On September 26th, I attended a question-and-answer session with persons advocating approval of the open space bond. Here is what I found out.
The price for the land will be negotiated on the basis of the price of farmland and the price of land for a development. The price would be pretty close to the price for development land since development land is much more expensive. Add in the tax benefits the county said they would kick in and the price of the land would be pretty close to price of development land. Sweet deal for the land owner. He could sell his land for top dollar and keep it too with full control of that land forever.
People would not be allowed access to the land without express approval of the land owner. This applies to all activities including sightseeing, trails, hunting, or any other activity.
This land would be selected by a committee appointed by the Cache County Council. That committee is not formed, but from what I can find out one property is a prime candidate even before the bond is approved. It can't be seen from any road coming into the valley and only a small part can be seen on the road going from Logan to Hyrum (SR 165). You people in the north end of the valley would be completely left out except for paying for the bond since the only land to be considered would be land around Logan and going toward Wellsville.
