I am writing to voice my strong support of the Open Space Proposition. As an inhabitant of Cache Valley for over half a century I am appalled by how the loss of agricultural and natural habitats in the wake of voracious land development has negatively changed the character of the valley from what it once was.
Most persons voicing opposition to the initiative raise concerns about the process involved in land acquisitions for conservation easements. The overall tone of this stance is the unfounded presupposition that this will be essentially a willy-nilly process and that the parcels thus acquired will be over-priced and of questionable value for the cost and the benefits they provide to the public. Accordingly, they suggest to simply kick the can down the road.
These concerns hardly square with my own experience working with the Bear River Land Conservancy, a non-profit conservation organization, for over a decade. I can attest to the fact that the easements currently shepherded by this organization have significant habitat conservation values and most are accessible to the public, while preserving agricultural land uses.
I urge you to vote YES on the initiative. This is a one-time opportunity. If we do indeed kick the can down the road waiting for all the questions posed by Paul Borup and others to be answered I predict that a comparable initiative will not surface in the foreseeable future. Meanwhile inexorable development interests will gobble up even more of what’s left of our open space.
