...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
When I moved to Cache Valley in 1972 the population was just over 45,000. Currently (2022) there are about 137,000 people living in the valley. It is projected that in another 40 years (2062) the number of people living in the valley will be over 270,000. Could it even double to over 500,000 in another 50 years?
Every day in Cache Valley, agricultural land is being covered up with fill so that houses can be built to provide housing for all the people. Once the agricultural land is gone, it’s gone forever. We need to protect our agricultural land and open spaces now before it’s too late.
In 1858 in the middle of New York City, Central Park was established as an urban park. A group of people at the time had the foresight to create this park which had been listed by millions of people of over the years. Walking in Central Park you do not feel like you are surrounded by a big city.
Citizens of Cache Valley now have an opportunity to protect our agricultural lands and open spaces before they are consumed by development. Protecting open space now can be our contribution to future generations who will live in beautiful Cache Valley. Voting yes on Proposition 1 gives us an opportunity to preserve our agricultural heritage and open lands not only for ourselves but for generations who follow. Land is a precious natural resource and deserves good stewardship now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.