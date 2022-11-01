Letter logo (new) (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

When I moved to Cache Valley in 1972 the population was just over 45,000. Currently (2022) there are about 137,000 people living in the valley. It is projected that in another 40 years (2062) the number of people living in the valley will be over 270,000. Could it even double to over 500,000 in another 50 years?

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.