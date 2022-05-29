I currently serve on the Providence City Council and played a significant role in stopping a controversial higher-density development in our city. This week a talented and well-meaning Herald Journal reporter published an article about Visionary Homes and their recent Vineyard development in Providence. While factual, I worry the article was published after the dust — what little there was — had settled between me and the developer.
The sequel could improve that article. The part where I applauded Visionary Homes for setting an example and retracting their disparagement clause from their contracts. My praise of the builder for reaching out to residents, listening to concerns, and adjusting their development plans. And, my admission that more densified housing is needed. That’s right — while I will always cast votes that I feel represent my electorate, we need to be more open to non-traditional housing.
Cache Valley is already feeling the pain of a housing shortage. Nobody feels that pain more than renters and first-time homebuyers. I foresee a continued housing dearth creating negative economic consequences that will affect every household. When that pain comes, we may all change our views. This doesn’t mean city councils should rubber stamp housing proposals. It means that builders and residents need to work more collaboratively, operate with integrity, regulate their expectations, and adjust their positions when circumstances change.