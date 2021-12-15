Still concerned over lack of safety for CCID school children. First I would like to thank Providence City for finally getting a crossing guard and crosswalk on 100 West. Too bad that seems to be their only safety concern, because CCID still does not have any crosswalks anywhere else in the vicinity. CCID faculty and staff still have to be the crossing guards everywhere else to assure the students safety, and there are no crosswalks for the students to safely cross the road except on 100 West. There still is no 20 mph signs posted for the school zone nor any flashing lights for 20 mph to alert drivers during drop-off or dismissal times.
It is now the second year an artery road is running through our school property. According to Utah traffic laws, the city should be providing 20 mph signs, school zone signs, crosswalks, and crossing guards. Why does our school still not have this provided? Shame on you Providence City for dragging your feet now for five years, with multiple safety concerns being brought to your attention, and your seeming refusal to do anything about it. When are you going to take care of these safety concerns that faculty, parents and students have.
Our more blunt students believe that you don't care about their safety, and after five years it would appear they are right. Why don't you surprise CCID and all those affiliated with the school and get off your duffs and take care of the problem. This is the second time I have written about the problem and I know it is not the first time these concerns have been brought to Providence Cities attention.