The socialists the citizens of Providence have elected as our city government have tried once again to parrot the socialist movement of the federal government. They share the point of view that the more they can tax and spend, the more they can expand government, the better off we will all be. Their core belief is that citizens are too stupid to manage their own lives.
Last year they indebted the city more than $8 million and began digging up all of the streets and yards in the city to install obsolete fiber optic technology for everyone, whether we wanted it or not, or whether we were willing to pay for it or not. That is more debt than the city has ever had.
They have now enacted a new tax, the maximum the law will allow, on everyone who rents a bedroom in their home to an overnight guest, also any hotel in the city. That tax is designed to provide for the hiring of an individual to force compliance of some regulation they expect to put in place.
We elected them, I suppose we deserve the mess they create. We even reelected Sealey last year after her participation in the run up of the debt and her far left positions.
The HJ reported city politicians and the city manager made statements after adding this new tax like: “We need the tools to regulate and force compliance in the city,” “I see the need for enforcement of someone who has guests staying in their home,” “This new tax is good management practice,” “This won’t cost the citizens of Providence anything.”
I would imagine these folks all loved Biden’s address last night. For me I tended to agree with Kim Reynolds. “We shouldn’t have to wake up and wonder what our government is going to do to us next.