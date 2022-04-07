From the Wall Street Journal today: Amazon is going to spend billions of dollars on space launches, as Space X ramps up its satellite-internet service. The article goes on to explain that Amazon’s project Kuiper and Space X are among the businesses and government agencies racing to send broad band satellites into low earth orbits. They are spending billions betting they can compete with traditional broad band providers.
What are the tech geniuses in Providence city government doing? Indebting the citizens in the amount of $8 million plus, digging up all of the streets and yards in the city, to bury 25-year-old technology in the ground. The bonds are to be paid by the citizens of Providence over the next 20 years.
They did also reduce the number of meetings they have by half and raised their pay. Talk about a disconnect. These people we have elected serially betray the best interests of the citizens of this city who they are supposed to be serving. Their socialist ideology denies personal responsibility or intelligent thought. At least one actually views himself as a Republican but obviously denies most of the stated platform.
I suspect they are likely considering their next big leap backward to be borrowing more money to fit all of the cars in Providence with eight track tape players.