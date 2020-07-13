To the editor:
My hat goes off to the citizens of Nibley who, through the referendum process, are publicly expressing their concern over the rate of high density development occurring in their community and seeking a means for voter approval for future high-density development projects. As stakeholders in the rezoning and development approval process (along with city councils, developers and future residents of Cache Valley), their opinions on how land is developed and how quickly approvals are granted do matter. And it is the rate of approvals of projects by the City Council that is so alarming to Nibley residents with one resident asking “why does it have to be so fast?” Citizens are rightly concerned about the impact nearly 1,000 new units (mostly apartments and townhomes) would have on the city’s infrastructure; however Nibley Mayor Shaun Dustin sees it differently, suggesting in a recent Herald Journal article that “the more people a city has; the easier it is for the city to handle infrastructure with a bigger budget.” This is the line that is being fed to city councils nationwide as a way to manage municipal budgets — increase the developed land footprint through density housing (conveniently called smart growth) and coffers will overflow with property tax revenue to support city budgets.
What is to say that more development won’t impose more costs over and above the revenues that proponents say will be generated? Some studies have shown that to be the case when large developments are built. Think also about the impact on quality of life when a community shifts from only 2,000 single-family homes to an additional 1,000 high-density dwellings in the course of several months. Unfortunately for Return Development, their Firefly Estates project got caught in the crosshairs and may not go forward … at least for now. And if the referendum is OK’d by a judge, the project may never be approved.
Two other major projects – the 95-arce Ridgeline project (500 apts./townhomes) and Kartchner’s project (364 apts.) – have already been approved by the Nibley City Council and will likely go forward. The citizens of Nibley now want to hold off on additional approvals until the build-out and occupancy of those are underway to see how this transformation of Nibley city is going to unfold. It seems a reasonable objective and I hope the judge who is reviewing the petition-gathering effort will uphold their referendum and let the voters decide on high-density development in their community.
Deborah Miller
Logan